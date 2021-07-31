Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

COWN opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58. Cowen has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

