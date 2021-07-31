Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.85. 11,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 465,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $282,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,851. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $9,475,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $925,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

