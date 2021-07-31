B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $679,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

