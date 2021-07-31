Colony Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 271,419 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,133,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 240.0% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 50,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $40.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

