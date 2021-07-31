B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,443,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $226.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $230.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

