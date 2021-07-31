Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 94,084 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,084 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at about $2,614,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 292.2% in the first quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 99,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

