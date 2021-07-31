Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

In other news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

