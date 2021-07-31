$0.67 EPS Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.70. Monster Beverage reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,669,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,261,000 after acquiring an additional 328,772 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.85.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

