10,367 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $68,994,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $86,499,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $57,220,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $46,065,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $36,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

