McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at MKM Partners

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.91. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

