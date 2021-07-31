Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $297.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.43.

LH stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.15. 645,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.89. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

