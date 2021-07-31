T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Truist

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price upped by Truist from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of T-Mobile US from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $105.05 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

