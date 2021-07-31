Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $141.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.00.

Visteon stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.05. The stock had a trading volume of 286,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 2.02. Visteon has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Visteon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Visteon by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Visteon by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

