Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,666 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth $68,994,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth $86,499,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth $57,220,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth $46,065,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth $36,445,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $53.00 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

