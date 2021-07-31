Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 353 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in American Water Works by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 940,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,386,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Water Works by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $729,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $170.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.