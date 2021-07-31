B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $714,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Okta were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,427,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $247.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

