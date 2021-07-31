Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UHS opened at $160.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.46. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.08.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.