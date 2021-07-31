B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 662 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,206,000 after purchasing an additional 569,698 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,810,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,729,000 after purchasing an additional 508,560 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

