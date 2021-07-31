Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 355,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after buying an additional 272,907 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after buying an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

