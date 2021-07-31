B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $882,000 Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.72.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $173.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

