Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

