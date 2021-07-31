Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,307 Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senmiao Technology by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIHS opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Senmiao Technology Limited has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

