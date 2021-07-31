Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Position Trimmed by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,389 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $203.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XERS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.