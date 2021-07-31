TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,754,000 after acquiring an additional 36,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 61,266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period.

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.32. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.