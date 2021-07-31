TownSquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,754,000 after acquiring an additional 36,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after buying an additional 61,266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.32. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.