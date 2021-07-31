Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1,213.4% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $615,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Haemonetics by 570.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $1,284,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. Citigroup started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of HAE opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.