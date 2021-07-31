Kennicott Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 550 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $234,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,087,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $412.21. The company had a trading volume of 257,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,653. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $288.13 and a one year high of $415.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

