Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 234,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,969,000. Airbnb makes up approximately 14.3% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,669. The company has a market cap of $88.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

