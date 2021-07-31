Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 30,500 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000. Match Group accounts for about 2.0% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1,038.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 54,863 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Match Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,008. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.94.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.32.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

