142,000 Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Purchased by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,569,000. Anaplan accounts for approximately 3.0% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.10% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 366.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 197.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 541.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $415,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 752,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,546. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,364 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

