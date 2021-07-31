Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.44 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $400,962.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 46% higher against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00027583 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

