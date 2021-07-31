FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 69,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Shares of FPAY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. 23,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,169. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that FlexShopper will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 53,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $145,763.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,374 shares of company stock worth $297,562. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.