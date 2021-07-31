Masco Co. (MAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Masco has increased its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

