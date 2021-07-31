OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Lowered to $61.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. The stock had a trading volume of 92,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,058. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $166,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,001. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

