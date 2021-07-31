IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.08

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $52.87, with a volume of 4966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.15.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%. The business had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter.

In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of IDT by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDT by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDT by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDT by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

