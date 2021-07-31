Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.35.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 280.48 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock worth $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

