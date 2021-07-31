Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

GRMN stock opened at $157.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.98. Garmin has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $158.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,135 shares of company stock worth $34,173,188. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $192,181,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Garmin by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Garmin by 50.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1,940.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

