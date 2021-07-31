Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,851,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,061,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 13,319.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.39 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 17.59%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

