Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price Up 6.8% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 11,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 470,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 4.35%.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $571.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.11.

About Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

