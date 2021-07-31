Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after buying an additional 1,103,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after buying an additional 212,806 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after buying an additional 1,192,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.