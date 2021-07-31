17,982 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EHTH opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24 and a beta of -0.15. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $94.41.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

