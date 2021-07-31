VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at B. Riley

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of VSE stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $635.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.54. VSE has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that VSE will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VSE by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

