Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.47.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,580.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,471,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after buying an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,836,000 after acquiring an additional 228,707 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.