Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

