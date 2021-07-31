Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $250.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $240.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $272.24 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after purchasing an additional 277,019 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fortinet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fortinet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,434,000 after buying an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

