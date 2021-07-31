Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 675,978 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Comstock Resources worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,330 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 37.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,376,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 373,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Shares of CRK opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

