Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 27,564 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,564 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $148.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.77. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.