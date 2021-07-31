Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.18% of Universal Electronics worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $643.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

