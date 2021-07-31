Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 6,797 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 134.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of CRSP opened at $121.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.30. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 49.52%. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

