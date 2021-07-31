Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,149 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $131,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,794,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,976,883.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,535,216 shares of company stock valued at $190,379,494. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBRT opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.13. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

