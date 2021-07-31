Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 51.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,473 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eargo were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Eargo by 40.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after buying an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Eargo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Eargo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

EAR opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Eargo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. Research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

